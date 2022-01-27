Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 467,841 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,541,354 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 467,841 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 1.4% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Intel worth $188,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Intel by 11.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Intel by 10.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Intel during the second quarter worth approximately $182,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total value of $70,410.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Intel from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.31.

Intel stock traded down $3.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.53. 3,608,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,386,379. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $52.64. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $47.87 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $197.37 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

