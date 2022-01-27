Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Purchases 958,493 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 511.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,145,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 958,493 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for approximately 0.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.06% of AbbVie worth $123,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth about $58,000. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 50,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $6,042,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 478,364 shares of company stock worth $59,793,977 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $3.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $137.38. The company had a trading volume of 239,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,316,626. The stock has a market cap of $242.77 billion, a PE ratio of 32.63, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $138.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $128.57 and a 200-day moving average of $118.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.29%.

ABBV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective for the company. Societe Generale raised AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on AbbVie from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.71.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

