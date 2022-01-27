Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 465,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 92,987 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $47,179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 238.1% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.01, for a total value of $1,725,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $5,973,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 492,883 shares of company stock worth $59,139,335 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded up $3.58 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $136.27. 610,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,056,262. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $84.57 and a 1 year high of $134.71. The company has a market cap of $262.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $119.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.38.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $44.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 103.47%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $121.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.55.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.