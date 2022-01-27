Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 19.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,192,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 351,052 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.56% of NiSource worth $53,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NI. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NiSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,510,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,212,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of NiSource by 419.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,201,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $101,814,000 after buying an additional 3,393,129 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of NiSource during the second quarter valued at $82,287,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in NiSource in the second quarter valued at about $45,048,000. 95.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NI shares. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NiSource presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.67.

Shares of NiSource stock traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,102,485. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.70 and a 200-day moving average of $25.52. NiSource Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.09 and a twelve month high of $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.36.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $959.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.08 million. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. NiSource’s payout ratio is currently 77.88%.

NiSource Profile

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

