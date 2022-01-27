Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 22,723 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 346,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,723 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $84,067,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HCA. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 5,806 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC bought a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth $214,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 630,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,269,000 after buying an additional 79,973 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 8,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 66.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $268.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $306.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $282.53.

In other news, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Joseph A. Sowell III sold 22,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.23, for a total value of $5,754,387.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded down $9.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $230.41. 71,956 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,612,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $245.86 and a 200 day moving average of $246.53. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.43 and a twelve month high of $269.75. The company has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This is a positive change from HCA Healthcare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

About HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.