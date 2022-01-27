Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 28,482 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,482 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Capital One Financial worth $72,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Capital One Financial by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 85,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,153,000 after purchasing an additional 10,075 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the second quarter valued at $221,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 593,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,773,000 after buying an additional 133,334 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Capital One Financial by 6.1% during the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.9% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their price target on Capital One Financial from $205.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Capital One Financial from $188.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.99.

COF stock traded up $0.75 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $145.65. 66,935 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,201,830. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $158.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $100.88 and a 12-month high of $177.95.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 39.92% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Co. will post 26.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment offers domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

