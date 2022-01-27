Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 31,266 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 508,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31,266 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Progressive worth $45,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,730,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,625,177,000 after buying an additional 337,562 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,726,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 248,302 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,032,167 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $887,049,000 after purchasing an additional 306,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,618,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $688,622,000 after acquiring an additional 569,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Progressive in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Progressive from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.75.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $109.11. 79,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,571,037. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $101.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.55% and a net margin of 8.74%. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. Analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.81%.

In other Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.51, for a total value of $209,168.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,546 shares of company stock worth $6,826,524. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

