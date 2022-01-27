Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Sells 7,131 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 435,108 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 7,131 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.13% of Cigna worth $87,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cigna during the second quarter worth $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 19,515.4% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,611 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna by 203.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 164 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Cigna in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cigna in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Cigna stock traded down $4.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $229.04. 43,320 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,631,954. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.91. Cigna Co. has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $272.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The health services provider reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $44.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.88 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.49, for a total value of $1,101,552.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Cigna from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $236.00 to $278.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Cigna from $270.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cigna from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $270.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cigna in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $259.83.

Cigna Company Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

