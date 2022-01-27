Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 639,975 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 42,121 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of International Business Machines worth $88,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,964,901,000 after acquiring an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,756,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,044,535,000 after acquiring an additional 392,308 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after acquiring an additional 93,603 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 92.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $956,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290,542 shares during the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on IBM. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group decreased their price objective on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.45.

Shares of IBM traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $133.40. The company had a trading volume of 96,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,672,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $119.57 billion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.13. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 36.23% and a net margin of 6.40%. International Business Machines’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.