Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,104,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 325,536 shares during the quarter. Bank of America accounts for approximately 2.9% of Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Bank of America worth $386,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAC. Camden National Bank boosted its position in Bank of America by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 11,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 7.8% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,791,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 129,617 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the second quarter worth about $597,000. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC now owns 9,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 6.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 6,797,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,267,000 after purchasing an additional 389,418 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Several analysts have commented on BAC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

In other Bank of America news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of Bank of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $46.26. 1,398,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,710,883. The company has a market capitalization of $378.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.60. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.57 and a one year high of $50.08.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.06. Bank of America had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.