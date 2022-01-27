Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) Trading 4.4% Higher

Shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) traded up 4.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.93 and last traded at $20.50. 292,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average session volume of 182,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.64.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.91.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF stock. IAM Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF (NYSEARCA:BDRY) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. IAM Advisory LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Breakwave Dry Bulk Shipping ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

