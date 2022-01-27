Brewin Dolphin’s (BRW) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Brewin Dolphin (LON:BRW)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 32.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Brewin Dolphin from GBX 420 ($5.67) to GBX 400 ($5.40) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.40) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 430 ($5.80) target price on shares of Brewin Dolphin in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 404.83 ($5.46).

Shares of LON BRW opened at GBX 324.50 ($4.38) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.60. Brewin Dolphin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 287 ($3.87) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 412 ($5.56). The firm has a market capitalization of £985.58 million and a PE ratio of 17.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 353.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 368.

In other news, insider Joanna Hall acquired 1,542 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 322 ($4.34) per share, with a total value of £4,965.24 ($6,698.92). Also, insider Robin Beer sold 16,684 shares of Brewin Dolphin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 375 ($5.06), for a total value of £62,565 ($84,410.42). Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 4,468 shares of company stock worth $1,503,202.

Brewin Dolphin Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management services in the United Kingdom, the Channel Islands, and the Republic of Ireland. It also offers managed portfolio, investment fund management, discretionary fund management, Brewin portfolio, advisory, execution, and financial planning and investment management services, as well as expert witness report services.

