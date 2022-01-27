Bridge Mutual Price Down 31.3% Over Last 7 Days (BMI)

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 27th. Bridge Mutual has a total market capitalization of $8.31 million and $160,983.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bridge Mutual coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000357 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Bridge Mutual has traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002776 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.68 or 0.00049057 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,336.95 or 0.06484194 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.10 or 0.00052999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,851.46 or 0.99474837 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.72 or 0.00051953 BTC.

Bridge Mutual Profile

Bridge Mutual’s launch date was January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

