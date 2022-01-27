BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $9.23

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBIO)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.23 and last traded at $9.37, with a volume of 37737 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.74.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $86.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on BridgeBio Pharma from $66.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BridgeBio Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on BridgeBio Pharma from $88.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.81.

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $2.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.12 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BridgeBio Pharma, Inc. will post -3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other BridgeBio Pharma news, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 11,745 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, with a total value of $149,513.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald J. Daniels acquired 10,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.34 per share, for a total transaction of $149,164.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 27,147 shares of company stock worth $382,779 over the last ninety days. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,077,000 after buying an additional 2,922 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 6,125.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 440,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,859,000 after buying an additional 433,525 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BridgeBio Pharma by 89.3% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 41,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 19,755 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in BridgeBio Pharma by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 148,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,041,000 after purchasing an additional 6,394 shares during the period. 94.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BridgeBio Pharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:BBIO)

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc engages in identifying and advancing transformative medicines to treat patients who suffer from Mendelian diseases. Its pipeline of development programs includes product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development. The company was founded by Charles Homcy, Frank McCormick, Philip Reilly, and Neil Kumar in 2015 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, CA.

