BrightSphere Investment Group (BSIG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The business had revenue of $117.90 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect BrightSphere Investment Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BSIG opened at $20.89 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. BrightSphere Investment Group has a 52-week low of $17.86 and a 52-week high of $31.17. The company has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BSIG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.71.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BSIG. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 202.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 95.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 751,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after acquiring an additional 366,581 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 647,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,917,000 after acquiring an additional 8,910 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

