BrightView (BV) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

BrightView (NYSE:BV) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. BrightView has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BrightView (NYSE:BV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). BrightView had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business had revenue of $673.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $654.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BrightView to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE BV opened at $13.17 on Thursday. BrightView has a 52-week low of $12.47 and a 52-week high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BV shares. William Blair downgraded shares of BrightView from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BrightView from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded BrightView from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BrightView presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.67.

In related news, insider Thomas C. Donnelly acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.37 per share, with a total value of $86,220.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Msd Partners, L.P. sold 5,906,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.98, for a total transaction of $82,579,216.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in BrightView by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 12,963 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in BrightView by 4,163.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 404,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,521,000 after buying an additional 395,069 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BrightView by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in BrightView by 210.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in BrightView by 109.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 6,301 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the Maintenance Services and Development Services segments. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a full suite of recurring commercial landscaping services ranging from mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, to more horticulturally advanced services, such as water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

