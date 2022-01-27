Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $52.00 to $45.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Brinker International traded as low as $31.76 and last traded at $31.99, with a volume of 19010 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.72.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EAT. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Wedbush lowered shares of Brinker International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brinker International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Brinker International from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.75.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Daniel S. Fuller bought 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.42 per share, with a total value of $45,160.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,153,319 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,732,000 after acquiring an additional 144,310 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 461.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,347,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $117,951,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928,850 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 84.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,197,763 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $135,932,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,644 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 109.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,748,552 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $108,148,000 after acquiring an additional 914,746 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Brinker International by 2.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,508,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.64.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34. The business had revenue of $859.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $925.88 million. Brinker International had a net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 40.62%. Brinker International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Brinker International (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

