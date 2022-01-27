Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Holdings Decreased by Fort L.P.

Fort L.P. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,189 shares during the quarter. Fort L.P.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,261,000 after acquiring an additional 59,611 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 23.5% in the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 550,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,585,000 after purchasing an additional 104,800 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.1% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 71,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 7,126 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 146.8% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 26,135 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 15,544 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.7% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 94,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,857 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BMY opened at $62.24 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $69.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $138.15 billion, a PE ratio of -25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.64.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.08. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 11.89% and a positive return on equity of 43.05%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.00%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BMY. Argus lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

