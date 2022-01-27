Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Broad Street Realty, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRST) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 96.7% from the December 31st total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of BRST traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.15. The company had a trading volume of 895 shares, compared to its average volume of 656. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.44. Broad Street Realty has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $6.00.

Broad Street Realty (OTCMKTS:BRST) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Broad Street Realty had a negative net margin of 37.61% and a negative return on equity of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter.

Broad Street Realty, Inc is an integrated and self-managed real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and redevelops primarily grocery-anchored shopping centers and mixed-use properties in the Mid-Atlantic, Southeast and Denver, Colorado markets. The firm also operates as a commercial real estate services firm that delivers cost-effective solutions for office, industrial and retail clients.

