Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,450 shares during the quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $14,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in Broadcom by 22,051.0% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 2,356,640 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after buying an additional 2,346,001 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 33,942,430 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $16,185,173,000 after purchasing an additional 706,502 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Broadcom by 500.8% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 546,530 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $260,607,000 after acquiring an additional 455,569 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,309,002 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,054,704,000 after purchasing an additional 444,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,326,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $13,251,423,000 after acquiring an additional 280,771 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AVGO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $556.85. The company had a trading volume of 68,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,072,144. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $229.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.97. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.14 and a 52-week high of $677.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $603.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $536.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $7.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.74 by $0.07. Broadcom had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.58 EPS. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 29.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.60. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is presently 109.33%.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez purchased 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $626.99 per share, for a total transaction of $99,691.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 2,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.10, for a total transaction of $1,296,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $720.00 target price (up from $590.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, December 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Broadcom from $500.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst said its margin and FCF profile remains unmatched and its $10B buyback signals commitment to capital returns though management and he wouldn’t exclude further M&A. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $575.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Broadcom from $585.00 to $685.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Broadcom from $580.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.65.

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

