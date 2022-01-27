Brokerages Anticipate Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to Announce $1.89 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Apple’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.75 and the highest is $1.97. Apple reported earnings of $1.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Apple will report full-year earnings of $5.82 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Apple.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.06.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Brown Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 13,460 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in Apple by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 917,766 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $162,968,000 after acquiring an additional 11,718 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 50,650 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,589,330 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $992,497,000 after acquiring an additional 87,379 shares in the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $162.44 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.55. Apple has a 52-week low of $116.21 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

