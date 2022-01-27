Brokerages Anticipate Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.58 Billion

Analysts expect Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) to report $3.58 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Ball’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.48 billion to $3.69 billion. Ball posted sales of $3.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ball will report full year sales of $13.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.62 billion to $13.82 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.61 billion to $16.25 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ball.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 6.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS.

BLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital began coverage on Ball in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Ball from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ball from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ball presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.44.

Ball stock opened at $86.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Ball has a one year low of $77.95 and a one year high of $98.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.99 and its 200 day moving average is $90.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Ball’s payout ratio is 32.92%.

In other Ball news, COO Ronald J. Lewis acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $91.26 per share, for a total transaction of $912,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $657,230.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 26,119 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ball by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fragasso Group Inc. grew its stake in Ball by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 15,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Read More: Index Funds

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ball (BLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.