Brokerages Anticipate Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $111.43 Million

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that Brilliant Earth Group Inc (NASDAQ:BRLT) will announce $111.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Brilliant Earth Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $109.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $116.80 million. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brilliant Earth Group will report full-year sales of $369.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $368.00 million to $375.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $472.54 million, with estimates ranging from $465.00 million to $488.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Brilliant Earth Group.

Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $95.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.10 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BRLT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Brilliant Earth Group in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brilliant Earth Group from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brilliant Earth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brilliant Earth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

BRLT stock opened at $11.45 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Brilliant Earth Group has a one year low of $9.88 and a one year high of $20.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70.

In other Brilliant Earth Group news, major shareholder Just Rocks, Inc. sold 91,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.43, for a total transaction of $1,316,044.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Bickley purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.99 per share, for a total transaction of $359,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 550,032 shares of company stock worth $7,471,950 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Brilliant Earth Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $248,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $273,000. Finally, Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brilliant Earth Group in the third quarter worth $402,000. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Brilliant Earth Group Company Profile

Brilliant Earth Group Inc is a digital-first jewelry company. Brilliant Earth Group Inc is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: Determine Your Level of Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brilliant Earth Group (BRLT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Brilliant Earth Group (NASDAQ:BRLT)

Receive News & Ratings for Brilliant Earth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brilliant Earth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.