Brokerages Anticipate Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.87 Million

Analysts predict that Capstone Green Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CGRN) will report $19.87 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Capstone Green Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.84 million to $21.90 million. Capstone Green Energy reported sales of $20.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstone Green Energy will report full year sales of $75.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $70.32 million to $80.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $95.75 million, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $108.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Capstone Green Energy.

Capstone Green Energy (NASDAQ:CGRN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). Capstone Green Energy had a negative net margin of 28.58% and a negative return on equity of 118.77%. The company had revenue of $17.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Capstone Green Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

In other news, CEO Darren Jamison purchased 5,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.69 per share, with a total value of $25,677.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Capstone Green Energy during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. GMT Capital Corp purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstone Green Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $171,000. Institutional investors own 16.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGRN opened at $3.49 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $53.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.60. Capstone Green Energy has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

About Capstone Green Energy

Capstone Green Energy Corp. develops, manufactures, markets and services microturbine technology solutions. It targets vertical markets worldwide such as natural resources, energy efficiency, renewable energy, critical power supply, transportation, and microgrids. The firm’s products range from 30 kilowatts to one megawatt in electric power output for commercial, industrial, and utility purposes.

