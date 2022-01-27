Brokerages Anticipate Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will post ($0.22) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.22) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.21). The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($1.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07).

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DSGN. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Design Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of DSGN traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. 542,869 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,421. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $10.37 and a twelve month high of $50.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 4.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in Design Therapeutics by 0.6% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 334,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Design Therapeutics by 8.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.45% of the company’s stock.

About Design Therapeutics

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

