Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Million

Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce sales of $14.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $15.69 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $9.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $78.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $79.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $79.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.69 million to $95.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.07) EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $10.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.30.

Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $113.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

