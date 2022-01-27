Brokerages Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.86 Million

Analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will announce sales of $14.86 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $14.40 million to $15.69 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $9.64 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 22nd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $78.25 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.40 million to $79.29 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $79.07 million, with estimates ranging from $64.69 million to $95.90 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Esperion Therapeutics.
Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.62) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.86) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $14.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($3.07) EPS.
Shares of Esperion Therapeutics stock opened at $3.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.15. Esperion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $39.49. The firm has a market cap of $113.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.78.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESPR. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Esperion Therapeutics by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 5,761 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Esperion Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $571,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter.
About Esperion Therapeutics
Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.
