Brokerages Anticipate Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.35 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) will report $2.35 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Foot Locker’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.29 billion to $2.39 billion. Foot Locker reported sales of $2.19 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Foot Locker will report full-year sales of $8.95 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.87 billion to $9.01 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $9.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.81 billion to $9.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Foot Locker.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Bank of America began coverage on Foot Locker in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Foot Locker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

In other Foot Locker news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total value of $541,035.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,308,306 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $635,301,000 after acquiring an additional 445,365 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 2.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,619,996 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $256,873,000 after acquiring an additional 132,492 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Foot Locker by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,996,658 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $182,511,000 after acquiring an additional 149,307 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,743,438 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $169,078,000 after purchasing an additional 103,733 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Foot Locker by 106.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,247,294 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $102,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,916 shares during the period. 94.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FL opened at $44.56 on Thursday. Foot Locker has a one year low of $39.76 and a one year high of $66.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $44.53 and a 200 day moving average of $50.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

