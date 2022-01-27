Brokerages Anticipate MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) to announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for MongoDB’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.23) to ($0.22). MongoDB posted earnings per share of ($0.33) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 30.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that MongoDB will report full year earnings of ($0.73) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.72). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.35) to ($0.74). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for MongoDB.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.27. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 38.32% and a negative return on equity of 101.71%. The firm had revenue of $226.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $534.00 to $626.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of MongoDB from $475.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $633.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of MongoDB from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of MongoDB in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $542.13.

MongoDB stock opened at $351.57 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $476.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $456.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $238.01 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The stock has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.33 and a beta of 0.65.

In other MongoDB news, Director Charles M. Hazard, Jr. sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.14, for a total transaction of $812,062.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Cedric Pech sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.46, for a total transaction of $5,664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,506 shares of company stock worth $55,874,990 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in MongoDB during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of MongoDB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in MongoDB by 54.2% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in MongoDB in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in MongoDB by 44.4% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

