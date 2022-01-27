Brokerages Anticipate M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Will Post Earnings of $2.47 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.47 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.33 and the highest is $2.72. M&T Bank posted earnings per share of $3.41 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, April 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full-year earnings of $11.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.24 to $12.16. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $14.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.90 to $15.02. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover M&T Bank.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.54 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their target price on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,059,381,000 after acquiring an additional 63,509 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 9.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,219,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,078,210,000 after acquiring an additional 648,872 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,709,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,313,000 after acquiring an additional 472,226 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 11.6% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $253,080,000 after acquiring an additional 181,715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $190,191,000 after buying an additional 205,631 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $167.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a twelve month low of $128.46 and a twelve month high of $186.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.41%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

