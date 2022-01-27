Brokerages Anticipate PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $5.64 Billion

Brokerages predict that PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) will report sales of $5.64 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.41 billion and the highest is $5.87 billion. PACCAR reported sales of $5.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year sales of $24.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.10 billion to $24.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $27.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.28 billion to $28.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 16.01%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

PCAR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.54.

PACCAR stock opened at $93.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $32.59 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.95. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $101.40.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.15%.

In other news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total transaction of $1,313,957.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Man Group plc lifted its stake in PACCAR by 182.7% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 248,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,171,000 after acquiring an additional 160,541 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 575.9% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 38,872 shares in the last quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 313,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,717,000 after purchasing an additional 21,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of PACCAR during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

