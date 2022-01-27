Brokerages Expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $11.56 Billion

Analysts expect American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) to announce sales of $11.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American International Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $11.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.50 billion. American International Group posted sales of $11.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American International Group will report full year sales of $46.61 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $45.76 billion to $47.45 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $46.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $45.00 billion to $47.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover American International Group.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.21.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in American International Group by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,193,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,352,364 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American International Group by 164.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares during the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in American International Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,341,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,288,000. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd bought a new position in American International Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,210,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AIG opened at $57.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.27. American International Group has a 12 month low of $36.80 and a 12 month high of $62.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

