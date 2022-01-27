Brokerages Expect Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Will Post Earnings of $1.85 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) will report $1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Colliers International Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.89 and the lowest is $1.79. Colliers International Group posted earnings of $1.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Colliers International Group will report full-year earnings of $5.74 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.68 to $5.80. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.53 to $6.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Colliers International Group.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.90. Colliers International Group had a negative net margin of 10.94% and a negative return on equity of 71.11%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $795.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Colliers International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Colliers International Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Colliers International Group from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Colliers International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.63.

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $139.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $142.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.77. Colliers International Group has a 52-week low of $87.10 and a 52-week high of $150.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 0.2%. This is a boost from Colliers International Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colliers International Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,929,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,816,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,677,000 after acquiring an additional 412,417 shares during the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the third quarter worth $45,601,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 9.3% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,564,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,319,000 after purchasing an additional 304,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Colliers International Group by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,253,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,390,000 after purchasing an additional 188,161 shares during the period. 65.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients. The firm primarily offers outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage, and sales brokerage. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

