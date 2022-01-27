Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.20). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUE shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,120. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $258.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

