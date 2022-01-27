Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) to Post -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Brokerages predict that Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.20). Cue Biopharma reported earnings of ($0.37) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.48) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to ($1.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($1.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.84) to ($1.76). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Cue Biopharma had a negative net margin of 654.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CUE shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a report on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Cue Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cue Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Cue Biopharma by 39.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 432.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,577 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Cue Biopharma by 1,164.4% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 7,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Cue Biopharma in the second quarter worth about $126,000. 53.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CUE traded down $2.46 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.14. The company had a trading volume of 44,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,120. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $18.42. The stock has a market cap of $258.53 million, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.03.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of a novel and proprietary class of biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its pipeline includes Immuno-oncology, CUE-100 framework, CUE-200 framework, and autoimmune disease.

Featured Article: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cue Biopharma (CUE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE)

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.