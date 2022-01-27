Brokerages Expect Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.47 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings. Duluth reported earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year earnings of $0.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.00. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duluth.

Get Duluth alerts:

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The company had revenue of $145.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS.

DLTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Duluth by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 8.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Duluth by 360.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 29.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DLTH opened at $14.42 on Thursday. Duluth has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $20.78. The stock has a market cap of $428.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

Featured Story: The Structure of a Futures Contract

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duluth (DLTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Duluth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duluth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.