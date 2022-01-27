Brokerages Expect Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $82.88 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) will post $82.88 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Exxon Mobil’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $79.92 billion to $88.49 billion. Exxon Mobil posted sales of $46.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will report full year sales of $281.97 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $276.01 billion to $289.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $309.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $288.44 billion to $339.55 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exxon Mobil.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.05 billion. Exxon Mobil had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a positive return on equity of 8.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.98.

NYSE XOM opened at $74.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $314.00 billion, a PE ratio of -53.36, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.36. Exxon Mobil has a 12 month low of $44.29 and a 12 month high of $76.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.75%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently -253.24%.

In related news, VP Linda D. Ducharme sold 8,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.45, for a total value of $537,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael J. Angelakis purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 5,544 shares of company stock valued at $352,640 and sold 28,400 shares valued at $1,771,158. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 51.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

