Brokerages Expect Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Jasper Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:JSPR) to report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Jasper Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.29). The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Jasper Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.80) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($1.31). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.14). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jasper Therapeutics.

Jasper Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JSPR) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($1.75).

Several brokerages have commented on JSPR. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Jasper Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jasper Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:JSPR traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.34. 594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,679. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.64. Jasper Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $18.88.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $267,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $1,117,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $29,215,000. Finally, Abingworth LLP purchased a new position in Jasper Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $58,030,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

About Jasper Therapeutics

Amplitude Healthcare Acquisition Corporation entered into a definitive business combination agreement with Jasper Therapeutics Inc

