Brokerages Expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $20.81 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) to report $20.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Lowe’s Companies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $21.35 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $20.39 billion. Lowe’s Companies posted sales of $20.31 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies will report full-year sales of $95.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $95.30 billion to $96.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $96.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $95.67 billion to $97.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Lowe’s Companies.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $22.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.06 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 25,100.30% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LOW. Evercore ISI upgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $286.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $260.57.

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $228.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $248.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $222.98. Lowe’s Companies has a twelve month low of $150.84 and a twelve month high of $263.31. The company has a market cap of $153.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $13.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be given a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.80%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 18,569 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,767,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 86,740 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $17,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,422 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 5.4% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 21,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beck Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the second quarter worth about $1,261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.17% of the company’s stock.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.