Brokerages Expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) to announce $1.12 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide posted sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 49.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will report full year sales of $3.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.89 billion to $3.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.37 billion to $4.66 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Marriott Vacations Worldwide.

Get Marriott Vacations Worldwide alerts:

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 1.39%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. TheStreet cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $198.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $203.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $160.99 on Thursday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 12 month low of $121.89 and a 12 month high of $190.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -136.43 and a beta of 2.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -183.05%.

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 893 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.20, for a total transaction of $134,128.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President John E. Geller, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 78.3% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company, which engages in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment includes develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott Vacations Worldwide (VAC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott Vacations Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.