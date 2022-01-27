Brokerages Expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.73 Billion

Brokerages expect Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to post $7.73 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.78 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.68 billion. Philip Morris International posted sales of $7.44 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full-year sales of $31.24 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $30.98 billion to $31.39 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $31.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.06 billion to $33.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PM shares. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.43.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverstone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in Philip Morris International by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Philip Morris International by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,932,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,553,000 after acquiring an additional 76,379 shares during the period. Finally, Keating Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Philip Morris International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Keating Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 78,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,449,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $101.38 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88. Philip Morris International has a 12-month low of $78.34 and a 12-month high of $106.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.35.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 86.81%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

