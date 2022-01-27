Brokerages Expect RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $253.13 Million

Analysts predict that RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) will announce $253.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for RBC Bearings’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $255.40 million and the lowest is $250.79 million. RBC Bearings posted sales of $145.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 73.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RBC Bearings will report full-year sales of $919.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $900.50 million to $940.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow RBC Bearings.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $160.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.61 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 6.61% and a net margin of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of RBC Bearings in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $232.20.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $180.12 on Thursday. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $160.51 and a twelve month high of $250.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $202.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $214.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 217.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 433,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,011,000 after purchasing an additional 297,138 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,456,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,217,000 after acquiring an additional 258,701 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 165.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 276,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,772,000 after purchasing an additional 172,651 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,690,000 after purchasing an additional 147,453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in RBC Bearings by 20,349.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 145,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,995,000 after acquiring an additional 144,686 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of engineered precision bearings and products. It operates through the following segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces self-lubricating, metal-to-metal designs and other sub-classes, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings.

