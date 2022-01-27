Brokerages Expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Post -$1.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to announce earnings per share of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($1.27). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TPST stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,131. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

