Brokerages Expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to Post -$1.23 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jan 27th, 2022

Equities research analysts expect Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) to announce earnings per share of ($1.23) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tempest Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the lowest is ($1.27). The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Tempest Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($6.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.79) to ($3.84). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($5.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.04) to ($4.89). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Tempest Therapeutics.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.16).

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tempest Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

TPST stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 41,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,131. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.66. The company has a quick ratio of 10.08, a current ratio of 10.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Tempest Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.16 and a twelve month high of $41.55.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 174.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,263 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Knott David M purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.81% of the company’s stock.

About Tempest Therapeutics

Tempest Therapeutics, Incis a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops small molecule therapeutics to treat cancer through mechanisms that directly kill tumor cells and activate tumor-specific immunity. The company is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

See Also: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tempest Therapeutics (TPST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST)

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.