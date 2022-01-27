Brokerages Expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) to report earnings per share of $1.56 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Tenet Healthcare’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.13 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.18. Tenet Healthcare also posted earnings of $1.56 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare will report full-year earnings of $6.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.01. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.34 to $7.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Tenet Healthcare.

THC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $77.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.86.

In other news, EVP Audrey T. Andrews sold 56,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.46, for a total transaction of $4,442,875.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Ronald A. Rittenmeyer sold 29,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.02, for a total value of $2,332,670.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 139,564 shares of company stock worth $10,978,279. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 78.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,624,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,131 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in Tenet Healthcare by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,353,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,830,000 after buying an additional 1,074,674 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,288,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,306,000 after purchasing an additional 47,758 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,337,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,317,000 after purchasing an additional 20,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerbridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Centerbridge Partners L.P. now owns 2,222,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,692,000 after buying an additional 77,284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:THC opened at $73.57 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $46.01 and a twelve month high of $83.69. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.59, a P/E/G ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 2.56.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

