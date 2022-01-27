Brokerages Expect The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $538.20 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) will post $538.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Children’s Place’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $530.40 million and the highest is $546.00 million. Children’s Place posted sales of $472.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Children’s Place will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.94 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Children’s Place.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $5.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $558.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 108.28% and a net margin of 8.29%. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Children’s Place from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet upgraded Children’s Place from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Children’s Place from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on Children’s Place from $139.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Children’s Place from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.57.

In other Children’s Place news, CEO Jane T. Elfers sold 62,259 shares of Children’s Place stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total transaction of $6,480,539.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Alutto sold 5,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $429,201.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Children’s Place by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $651,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 85.4% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Children’s Place by 66.7% in the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Children’s Place by 255.6% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 44,467 shares during the period.

Shares of PLCE opened at $70.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.44 and a 200 day moving average of $86.05. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Children's Place Company Profile

The Children’s Place, Inc provides apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children. It also designs, contracts to manufacture and sell fashionable and value-priced merchandise under the brand names of The Children’s Place, Baby Place, and Gymboree. The firm operates through the following segments: Children’s Place U.S.

