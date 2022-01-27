Brokers Issue Forecasts for CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CFB)

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFB) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the company will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for CrossFirst Bankshares’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Get CrossFirst Bankshares alerts:

CrossFirst Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. CrossFirst Bankshares had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 27.62%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on CFB. Stephens raised their target price on CrossFirst Bankshares from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CrossFirst Bankshares from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CrossFirst Bankshares from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

CFB opened at $15.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $805.54 million, a PE ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.16 and a 200-day moving average of $14.14. CrossFirst Bankshares has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $16.45.

In other news, CFO Benjamin R. Clouse acquired 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.49 per share, with a total value of $107,226.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock valued at $68,790 in the last ninety days. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFB. EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in CrossFirst Bankshares by 34.1% during the second quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 1,223,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 311,236 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 964.6% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 265,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 240,176 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 42.9% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 753,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,357,000 after acquiring an additional 226,307 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares in the third quarter valued at about $1,430,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of CrossFirst Bankshares by 49.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 278,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,833,000 after acquiring an additional 91,853 shares in the last quarter. 47.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CrossFirst Bankshares Company Profile

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank that provides various banking and financial services to businesses, business owners, professionals, and its personal networks. The company offers commercial real estate, construction and development, 1-4 family real estate, commercial, energy, and consumer loans.

Featured Article: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrossFirst Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.