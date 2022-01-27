Brokers Offer Predictions for Applied Materials, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Applied Materials in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the manufacturing equipment provider will earn $2.22 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.41 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Piper Sandler began coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $161.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.58 on Thursday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $96.07 and a fifty-two week high of $167.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. Applied Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Applied Materials by 70.9% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

