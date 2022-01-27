Brokers Offer Predictions for Diamondback Energy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:FANG)

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diamondback Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of $4.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.83. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Diamondback Energy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $5.07 EPS.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 165.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

FANG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.85.

Shares of NASDAQ FANG opened at $127.40 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $113.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $23.08 billion, a PE ratio of 66.35, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.52. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $56.13 and a 52-week high of $131.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FANG. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter worth $281,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 6.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 297,276 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $27,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,702 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 3.8% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,928 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 23.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,721 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,542,000 after buying an additional 13,247 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,705 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Daniel N. Wesson sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total value of $260,352.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Russell Pantermuehl sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $1,149,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,900 shares of company stock worth $3,888,757. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 104.17%.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

