Brokers Offer Predictions for Range Resources Co.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.14. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.46 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RRC. Mizuho dropped their price target on Range Resources from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Northland Securities raised their price objective on Range Resources from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Benchmark started coverage on Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Range Resources from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.48.

Shares of RRC opened at $18.17 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.22. Range Resources has a 1-year low of $8.45 and a 1-year high of $26.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $302.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $719.15 million. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 22.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS.

In other Range Resources news, SVP David P. Poole sold 12,453 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $305,098.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Range Resources in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in Range Resources in the third quarter valued at $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Range Resources Company Profile

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

