Brokers Set Expectations for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Advanced Energy Industries in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger expects that the electronics maker will earn $1.33 per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $346.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.74 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.58 EPS.

AEIS has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Cowen decreased their price target on Advanced Energy Industries from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Energy Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.45.

AEIS opened at $86.12 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 24.19 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average of $90.41. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $81.38 and a 52-week high of $122.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.01.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,069 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,726,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.7% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,191 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 3.1% during the second quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 5,538 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 75.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 478 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 10.9% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. 96.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.24%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

