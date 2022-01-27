Brokers Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 26th. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $22.96 for the quarter. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $27.94 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $28.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $26.63 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $194.41 EPS.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target for the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,360.00 to $3,500.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,210.00 to $3,470.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,226.82.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,584.80 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,809.00 and a twelve month high of $3,037.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,853.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,825.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 28.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 10,420 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,585 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $136,807,000 after buying an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,544,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 590.0% during the 2nd quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP now owns 690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. 30.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Lawrence Page sold 8,383 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,741.46, for a total transaction of $22,981,659.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 2,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.91, for a total transaction of $96,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,968 shares of company stock valued at $417,935,897 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

