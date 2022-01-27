Brokers Set Expectations for Atlas Copco AB’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Atlas Copco in a report issued on Tuesday, January 25th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ATLKY. Pareto Securities raised shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upgraded shares of Atlas Copco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 675 to SEK 568 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 465 to SEK 486 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.20.

Shares of Atlas Copco stock opened at $57.67 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33 and a beta of 0.96. Atlas Copco has a 1-year low of $54.07 and a 1-year high of $71.47. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $65.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.71.

Atlas Copco Company Profile

Atlas Copco AB engages in the provision of sustainable productivity solutions. It offers compressors, vacuum solutions, generators, power tools, and assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique. The Compressor Technique segment provides compressed air solutions: industrial compressors, gas and process compressors and expanders, air and gas treatment equipment, and air management systems.

